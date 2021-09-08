Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/8/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

8/27/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $56.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie’s Bargain have lagged the industry year to date. The company’s dismal run on the bourses can be attributed to the ongoing supply chain pressures, including higher transportation expenses and labor costs. The supply chain headwinds might hurt gross margin in fiscal 2021. It is also witnessing deleverage in SG&A expense for quite sometime due to increase in number of stores, higher store payroll and variable selling expense. Going forward, the company is likely to witness tough year-over-year comparison due to the lapping of COVID-19. However, the company’s business operating model of buying cheap and selling cheap, cost-containment efforts and expansion of customer reward program — Ollie’s Army, should provide some cushion. It is also undertaking efforts to expand its store footprint.”

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

