Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Hugh H. Mclean Acquires 2,962 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Hugh H. Mclean purchased 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $34,714.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $341.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $7,145,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 203,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,601,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

