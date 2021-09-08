Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 14 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oil Search in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.30 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07.

Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.

