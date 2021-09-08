Offshift (XFT) Price Up 38% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 38% higher against the dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $9.77 million and $254,016.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00005705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,365.76 or 1.00638964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044869 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00070334 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008267 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000932 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002211 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

