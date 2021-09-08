Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,655,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,236,789. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after acquiring an additional 174,933 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after acquiring an additional 294,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.