Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 6,042 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

BK stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. 131,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

