Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 5,430 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.10.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

