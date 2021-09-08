Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 1,250 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 1.1% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NVS traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 49,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,735. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

