Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.91. 171,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,844. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

