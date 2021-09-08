Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $2.18 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $4,278,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $7.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.72. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

