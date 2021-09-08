O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys New Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,081,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,567,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,182 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,205,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 769,493 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,236,000. Finally, Baymount Management LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,804,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

