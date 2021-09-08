NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,978 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.9% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.33. The stock had a trading volume of 50,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,094. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.96 and a 200-day moving average of $200.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.