NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NOV by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NOV by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after buying an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NOV by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,860,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after buying an additional 178,079 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

NYSE NOV opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

