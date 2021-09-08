Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives $50.02 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRDBY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €11.20 ($13.18) to €11.60 ($13.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

