Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 204 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,062 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 314.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after buying an additional 315,850 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 316.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after buying an additional 193,625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 54.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 22.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,818,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day moving average is $155.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

