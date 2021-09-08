Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.34 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after buying an additional 2,425,502 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1,690.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after buying an additional 258,713 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 181,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Globe Life stock opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

