Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 365,320 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,225,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 155,241 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of News by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWSA stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.53. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

