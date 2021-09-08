Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JKHY opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

