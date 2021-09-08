Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.05 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.24 ($6.16).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

