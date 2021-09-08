Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce $6.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the lowest is $5.33 billion. Nokia reported sales of $6.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $26.18 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. 15,325,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,110,445. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

