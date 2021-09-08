NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.0205

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $17,847.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STRAKS (STAK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

