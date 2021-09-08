Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $4.18 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,226,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,791,769 shares of company stock worth $136,096,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

PLTR opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

