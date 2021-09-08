Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 33.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $451.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,088 in the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

