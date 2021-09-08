Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 321,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,355,000 after buying an additional 90,297 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.14.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $937,681.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,654 shares in the company, valued at $40,732,895.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $408.33 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $444.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.51. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

