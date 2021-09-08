Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

