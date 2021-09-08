Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 16,900 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 234.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, August 6th. dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $113.73 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average of $132.03.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

