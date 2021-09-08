Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,864 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after acquiring an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,191 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

