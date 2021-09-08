Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,840 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $21,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $39.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. Equities analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price for the company.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

