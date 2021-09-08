Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 111.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.89. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.