Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -767.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,195,992 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

