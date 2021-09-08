Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 57,280 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Berkeley Lights worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,609,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,652 shares of company stock worth $13,514,937. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

BLI stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

