Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $12.71 Million Investment in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 493,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

SGFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

