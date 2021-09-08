Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $35.19 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 244,363 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK stock opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

