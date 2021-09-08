Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $17.39 Million Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,653 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACCD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 481,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after buying an additional 185,955 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 226,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.