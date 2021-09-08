Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 39,939 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,544 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $40,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Argus started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $212.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

