NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $221.00 at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $221.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.26.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $162.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.74. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $110.54 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

