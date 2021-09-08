NextCapital Advisers Inc. Acquires 861,693 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,846,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 15.3% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $742,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,072,322 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94.

