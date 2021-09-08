New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average of $102.06. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.55 and a 1 year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

