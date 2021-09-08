New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Tenable worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 384,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Tenable in the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,792. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -180.15 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.