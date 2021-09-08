New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,889 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 156.4% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 285,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 174,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 33.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 142,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NJR. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NYSE NJR opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.