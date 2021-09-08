New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.12 Million Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of LGI Homes worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,175,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,805,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after acquiring an additional 164,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $159.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.26. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

