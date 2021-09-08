New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,874 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Navient by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 89,475 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

