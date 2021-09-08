New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,517 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SiTime were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SiTime by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SiTime by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $416,807.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at $18,072,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,200 shares of company stock worth $9,907,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime stock opened at $224.93 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $232.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5,623.25, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

