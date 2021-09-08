New World Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New World Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 338,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.27. 377,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,666,282. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $914,197,438. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

