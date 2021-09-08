New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

NGD opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $837.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 13.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 18.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 90.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

