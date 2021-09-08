Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Reaches $465.26 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $465.26 million and $25.75 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00127985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00182590 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.84 or 0.07257923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,835.13 or 0.99904912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.13 or 0.00728282 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 469,063,999 coins and its circulating supply is 469,063,417 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

