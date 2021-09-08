Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $705.00 Price Target at JP Morgan Cazenove

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove from $625.00 to $705.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JP Morgan Cazenove’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.89.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $603.91. 146,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.44. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $613.85. The company has a market cap of $267.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.