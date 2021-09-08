Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Ann Mather Sells 809 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $606.05. 5,412,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,920. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $615.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $391,275,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.89.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

