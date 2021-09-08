Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Gregory K. Peters Sells 6,941 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NFLX stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $606.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,412,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $615.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.89.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

