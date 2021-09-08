Neo (NEO) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $48.64 or 0.00105233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00130475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00185232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.